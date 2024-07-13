Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 11,100 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $477,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 221,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,776. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

