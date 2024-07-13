Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 807 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $87,173,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.31. 1,054,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.78. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.