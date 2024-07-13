Hilltop National Bank Invests $377,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $46.42. 6,584,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,238. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

