Hilltop National Bank Invests $575,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.