Hilltop National Bank Invests $612,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,525,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.16. 788,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,930. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $188.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.09.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

