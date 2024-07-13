Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

PLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,740. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

