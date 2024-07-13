Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

