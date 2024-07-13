Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 1.9%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $352.34 and last traded at $350.72. 1,212,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,416,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average of $352.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

