Hooked Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.47665534 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,896,192.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

