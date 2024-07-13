Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $157.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.