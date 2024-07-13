Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $853.56

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 853.56 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.71). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 913.50 ($11.70), with a volume of 926,884 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.78) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.94) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 873.33 ($11.19).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 897.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 854.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

In other news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.20) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($33,585.24). In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,302.75). Also, insider Vanda Murray acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.20) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($33,585.24). Insiders have acquired 3,245 shares of company stock worth $2,831,549 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.