HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOYA Stock Up 0.8 %

HOYA stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. HOYA has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

