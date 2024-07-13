Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.