ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,280.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.40), with a volume of 54956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($16.14).

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,892.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,224.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,214.64.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

ICG Enterprise Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 13,846.15%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.