Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
