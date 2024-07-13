IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $81,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $492.74. 351,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

