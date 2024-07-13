Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $116.09. 1,612,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.