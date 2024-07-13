IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 172,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BACK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 147,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,276. IMAC has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

