Indivior (LON:INDV) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Indivior (LON:INDV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,350 ($30.10) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Indivior Trading Down 3.4 %
INDV opened at GBX 814.50 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,286.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,150.00, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Indivior has a one year low of GBX 653 ($8.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,938 ($24.82).
Indivior Company Profile
