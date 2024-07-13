Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INFY. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.27.

INFY stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

