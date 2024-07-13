Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Sold by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 18,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

