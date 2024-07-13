Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £20,000.70 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Maggie Brereton acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.70 ($25,618.93).

Avon Protection Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 1,294 ($16.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.20 million, a PE ratio of -3,009.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,303.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,109.49.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,348.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVON shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

