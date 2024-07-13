Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

