Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £148.92 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.79) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($190.75).

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,539.50 ($32.53) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,636.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,779.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($44.95). The stock has a market cap of £56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.47) to GBX 3,640 ($46.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,028 ($38.79).

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.