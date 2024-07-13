Insider Buying: NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Acquires A$19,010.40 in Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Williams bought 42,720 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,010.40 ($12,844.86).

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

