Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,783,222.64 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,649 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.36, for a total transaction of $2,783,222.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,333,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,294,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CorVel Stock Up 1.7 %

CRVL opened at $266.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.93. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $281.41. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in CorVel by 34.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 17.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

