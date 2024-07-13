Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 6,581 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
