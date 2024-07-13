Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 6,581 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $13,324,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 336,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

