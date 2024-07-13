Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel Sells $557,900.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morphic by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morphic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after acquiring an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 297,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

