Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $186,994.80 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $186,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $97,697.49.

On Sunday, June 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $42,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

