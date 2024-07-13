Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $144,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,189,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

