Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.22. 198,222 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

