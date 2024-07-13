Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,284 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 669,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.