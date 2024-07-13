Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.11. 251,799 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

