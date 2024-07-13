Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. Insmed has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Insmed by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.