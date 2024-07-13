Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

