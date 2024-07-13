International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393,680 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.16% of International Business Machines worth $277,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $132.94 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average of $177.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

