International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,120 shares traded.
International Isotopes Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About International Isotopes
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
