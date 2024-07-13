International Paper (NYSE:IP) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $48.70 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.46.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

