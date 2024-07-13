Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00014364 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and approximately $113.39 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00043857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,649,142 coins and its circulating supply is 466,159,841 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

