Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.77

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $25.07. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 110,210 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $66.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

