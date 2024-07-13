Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 275,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 130,244 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

