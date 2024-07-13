Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 256,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,069. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

