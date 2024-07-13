Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.03. 3,572,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.