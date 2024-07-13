Investors Purchase High Volume of PPL Call Options (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 186% compared to the average daily volume of 2,058 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,994. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPL by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.