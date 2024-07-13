Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

