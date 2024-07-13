Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
About Ion Beam Applications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ion Beam Applications
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.