Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.