IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $529.88 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.