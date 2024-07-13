iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,585,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after acquiring an additional 723,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. 4,304,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

