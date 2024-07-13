iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.04. 2,778,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $566.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.