iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 480.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

